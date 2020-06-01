GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A work van and an SUV both rolled over in a crash on US-131 near Leonard Street late Monday afternoon.

The incident blocked the left lanes around 4:20 p.m. on northbound US-131. As of 5 p.m., the van was turned upright and crews were working on getting the SUV turned over.

The crash caused significant backups on US-131 during rush hour.

