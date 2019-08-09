Some busy downtown Grand Rapids streets will be closed while crews work on the Residence Inn by Marriott hotel at 10 Ionia Ave. NW.

The hotel will be 13 stories with 147 rooms. The street closures will be closed so crews can complete underground utility work.

The road closures will be in three phrases, the first of which starts Monday. Here are the detours and closures provided by the city of Grand Rapids:

Phase 1:

Eastbound Fulton Street West and Ionia Avenue NW - 7 a.m. Monday, Sept 9 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12

Eastbound Fulton Street West will be closed and detoured right onto southbound Ottawa Avenue SW to left onto eastbound Oakes Street SW to left onto northbound Division Avenue South to Fulton Street East.

Southbound Ionia Avenue SW will be closed directly south of Fulton Street West.

Northbound Ionia Avenue NW will remain open.

Two through travel lanes on westbound Fulton will remain open.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on the south side of Fulton Street West.

Westbound Fulton Street West – 7 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21

Westbound Fulton Street East will be closed and detoured right onto northbound Division Avenue North to left onto westbound Fountain Street NW to left onto southbound Ottawa Avenue NW to Fulton Street West.

Access to and from the Ottawa-Fulton Parking Ramp will be maintained.

Two through travel lanes on eastbound Fulton will be open.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on the south side of Fulton.

Eastbound Fulton Street West and Ionia Avenue NW – 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26

The contractor will return to complete the final restoration and paving of the road.

Same closures and detours listed above and mapped below.

Phase 2:

Ionia Avenue NW and Louis Street NW –7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

Work will continue on Ionia Avenue NW in the area north of the Fulton intersection.

Northbound Ionia Avenue NW will be closed and detoured right onto eastbound Fulton to left onto northbound Division to left onto westbound Fountain to Ionia.

Entrance to the Ottawa-Fulton Parking Ramp will be maintained from Ionia Avenue NW and exiting ramp traffic will use the right turn lane onto westbound Fulton Street West.

Eastbound Louis Avenue NW vehicles will be able to turn left onto northbound Ionia Avenue NW.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on the west side sidewalk of Ionia Avenue NW only.

Phase 3:

Commerce Avenue SW and Fulton Street West – 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15

Work will continue on Commerce Avenue NW just south of the Fulton Street West intersection.

Commerce Avenue SW will be closed between Fulton Street West and Weston Street SW.

The eastbound Fulton Street West curb lane will be closed at the work zone.

On-street parking on Commerce Avenue SW may be limited north of Weston Street SW.

Pedestrians will be detoured to the north side of Fulton Street West at the work zone.

