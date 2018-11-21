LANSING, Mich. - As you hit the roads for holiday travel, Michigan State Police troopers will be out and on patrol as part of Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts). Operation C.A.R.E. is meant to encourage safe and responsible driving.

“We want everyone to make it to their Thanksgiving destination safely," said Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP. “Buckle up, put your phone down and always designate a sober driver, and if you see emergency vehicles or other workers on the side of the road, please slow down and give a lane.”

Thanksgiving is one of the deadliest holidays in Michigan for traffic crashes. In 2017, there were 11 fatalities during the holiday period. Out of the 11 fatalities, two were pedestrians, three were passengers and six crashes involved alcohol.

Beginning today and running through Sunday, Nov. 25, troopers across the state will conduct high-visibility enforcement focused on impaired driving, seat belt use, careless driving and speeding.

