MONTCALM, Mich. - Troopers at the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Federal Road and Yankee Road in Reynolds Township.

Investigators say 20-year-old Max Clay Szynkowski, from Morely, was going south on Federal Road when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle going north. The driver of the northbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit Szynkowski head-on, killing him.

The suspect in the crash fled the scene, but left his passenger inside the vehicle. The suspect was later found at a home in Morely.

MSP says the suspect is currently at the Montcalm County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation and MSP asks that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have more information to further the investigation contact troopers at 989-352-8444.

