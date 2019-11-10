OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a semi crash collided with a pickup truck in an Ottawa County intersection Friday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Byron Road, just before 9:15 a.m.

Authorities say the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado -- a 28-year-old man -- was going north on 24th Avenue and didn't stop for the four-way stop at Byron Road. The pickup truck collided with a semi truck that was in the intersection trying to make a left turn.

The pickup truck was pinned underneath the semi trailer. The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup truck suffered fatal injuries in the incident.

Crews shut down the intersection for about three and a half hours while investigating and cleaning up the crash. It has since re-opened.

The crash is still under investigation.

