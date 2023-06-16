Drivers cause headaches for residents along Plainfield construction

Residents who see drivers driving unsafely in construction zones are also encouraged to notify the police.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Road closures and constructions can be a headache for anyone, but for the residents at Plainfield and Northlawn, it has been the drivers causing the greatest headaches.

Residents spoke of drivers driving over their lawns and even attempting to drive through the construction in order to evade the barricades, with a car attempting to drive through getting stuck on a valve box overnight.

“We are just asking for drivers to be patient and to follow the signage to respect the work zones and those that are in it and navigate the area safely,” said Tim Burkman, City Engineer for Grand Rapids.

“We're maintaining one direction at a time right now southbound is open with construction happening on the northbound side and trying to put out a lot of messaging that you've seen the the messaging boards that are out there, they were out there well in advance of construction, and just getting the word out to let people know what to expect," Burkman said. "We've signed for detours for the direction that is closed and just ask people to follow and obey that signage.”

The construction along Plainfield is ongoing and involves reconstructing a half mile focus between Knapp and Three Mile, as crews install two water mains and replace water service lines.

Residents along the project talked about an incident where a driver cut across the lawn where new grass had just been planted, running over a sprinkler head, and then drove through the construction zone to drive against traffic on Plainfield.

Burkman urges drivers to plan their route ahead of time, either calling 311 or checking the city website to see updates on projects and road closures. He also expects the project along Plainfield and north of Leonard to wrap up this weekend and hopes that will ease congestion around the other continuing projects.

Residents who see drivers driving unsafely in construction zones are also encouraged to notify the police.

