LANSING, Mich. - Drowsy Driving Prevention Week is Nov. 4 through 11. It is a nationwide effort to raise awareness about tired driving.

Nationally, drowsy driving accounts for more than 100,000 car accidents a year. In Michigan, the Insurance Alliance of Michigan is encouraging drivers to avoid getting behind the wheel when they feel sleepy.

“Drowsy driving is becoming a serious problem in Michigan and across the country,” said Dyck Van Koevering, general counsel for the Insurance Alliance of Michigan. “Nationwide, more than 1,500 people are killed and 71,000 people are hurt every year in crashes involving a driver drifting off to sleep at the wheel or driving drowsy.”

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety released an analysis of crash statistics and according to that analysis, 1 in 6 fatal car accidents are caused by a drowsy driver. The analysis also says that young drivers, between the ages of 16 and 24, were almost twice as likely to be in a car accident involving drowsy driving compared to drivers over the age of 40. Over half of the crashes involved an exhausted driver drifting into other lanes or off the road.

Other interesting findings by the study include:

Drivers accompanied by a passenger were 50% less likely to be involved in a drowsy driving-related accident.

More than half the drivers who admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel, said it occurred on an interstate or highway, and half of them say they fell asleep within one hour of being on the road.

A quarter of drivers who said they had fallen asleep while driving in the past, said they dozed off between noon and 5pm.

“These accidents are 100 percent preventable,” Van Koevering said. “Drivers should be sure to get enough rest before they get behind the wheel and make frequent stops during long drives to ensure they stay well-rested.”

The Michigan State Police offer the following tips for drivers before they decide to get behind the wheel:

Get between 7 and 9 hours of sleep before driving.

During long trips, make sure to schedule breaks.

When you make stops, find safe places to take a break.

Be alert and avoid alcohol or medications that might cause drowsiness.

For more information on Drowsy Driving Prevention Week, you can visit The National Sleep Foundation's website.

