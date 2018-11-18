TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is looking into a hit-and-run that may have involved a drunken driver.

Deputies were called to a home in on Swallow Avenue in Texas Township just before 7 a.m., after someone crash into it, causing significant damage.

The passenger of the vehicle stayed at the scene following the crash, however the driver fled before authorities could arrive. A K-9 unit attempted to track the driver, but was unsuccessful.

No one inside the home was injured.

No names are being released at this time. Deputies do believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and will continue to investigate.

