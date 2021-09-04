Eastbound I-196 over Grand River closes April 9 - July 15

On Friday, April 9 at 9 p.m., eastbound I-196 closes over the Grand River on the east side of US-131 through July 15.

Traffic will be detoured to northbound US-131 to eastbound I-96. The first access point to eastbound I-196 after the closure will be the Ionia Avenue on ramp near Michigan Street.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is improving several bridges at the I-196/US-131 interchange, including replacing the bridge deck on eastbound I-196 over the Grand River.

I-196 will be rebuilt and widened with an additional lane in each direction between Fuller and Maryland avenues. This project also includes rebuilding the eastbound and westbound I-196 bridges over Plymouth Avenue.

Two lanes of westbound I-196 will remain open into downtown Grand Rapids, and one lane of eastbound I-196 will remain open beginning at the Ionia Avenue on ramp near Michigan Street.

Lane closures and traffic shifts will be in effect throughout the season and Plymouth Avenue will remain closed under I-196 through November 2021. The projected end date is Nov. 15, 2021.

