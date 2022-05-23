Eastbound M-6 closed after two seriously injured in crash

A crash involving a disabled vehicle sends two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A crash that happened a little before 5 p.m. on eastbound M-6 near Kalamazoo Ave has closed the the road while investigators and cleanup crews work on the scene.

The crash involved a disabled vehicle and a passing motorist, according to initial investigations by the Michigan State Police (MSP).

Police say that the motorist struck the vehicle and overturned their vehicle in the median. The occupant of that vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The occupant of the disabled vehicle was also said to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by Aero Med.

The road remains closed and MSP are asking people to find an alternate route.

Police say they will release more information regarding the crash as it becomes available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.