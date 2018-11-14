GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - City officials, neighborhood leaders, business owners and community members celebrated the completion of two Eastown road projects.

The ceremony, which took place Wednesday afternoon, emphasized the environmentally-friendly design of Atlas Avenue and Lake Drive SE. City engineers, with input from the Eastown neighborhood and business associations, designed and constructed the two roads using many green and traffic calming features.

Instead of holding a traditional ribbon cutting, the City held a "bucket pour" ceremony -- water was poured onto Atlas Avenue to demonstrate the road's infiltration capabilities.

Not only did contractors replace the road, but upgraded the driveway approaches and sidewalks, parkways and trees and storm sewer systems. For more details information about the program, visit the City of Grand Rapids Road Construction Guide.

