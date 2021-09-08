Exit ramp closed on US-131 due to downed power lines

As of 11 a.m., MDOT reports that the area is still closed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One exit ramp is closed on US-131 in Kent County, MDOT announced Thursday morning.

The affected area is the exit ramp to 36th Street on Northbound US-131. Officials say the closure was caused by downed power lines on the roadway. Wednesday night’s storms may be the culprit.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

