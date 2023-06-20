x
Police investigating fatal crash in Allegan Co.

Michigan State Police asked everyone to avoid the area, but it's since reopened.
Credit: WZZM

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) say Wayland troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash on southbound I-196 before Blue Star Highway in Allegan County near Saugatuck.

MSP asked everyone to avoid travel through the area, but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

