Police investigating fatal crash in Allegan Co.

Michigan State Police asked everyone to avoid the area, but it's since reopened.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) say Wayland troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash on southbound I-196 before Blue Star Highway in Allegan County near Saugatuck.

MSP asked everyone to avoid travel through the area, but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

