GRPD: Woman shot after road rage incident, suspect at large

Police say she has sustained non-threatening injuries.
Credit: Jacob Feuerstein, WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman sustained non-life threatening injuries after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Grand Rapids' southeast side Saturday. 

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened around 3:18 p-m on Temple Street and Eastern Avenue SE.

Police believe road rage caused the incident and is still searching for a suspect in that incident.

Anyone with information should contact GRPD or Silent Observer.

