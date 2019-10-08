MASON COUNTY, Mich. - One woman is dead after being hit by a car on US-10 in Mason County.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash just after 3 a.m. Saturday on US-10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township.

An investigation found that 25-year-old Cecilia Knowles, of Walkerville, was a passenger in a friend's vehicle that was heading eastbound on US-10 when she began to argue with the driver. The driver said Knowles punched him in the face, and police said he had an injury to support the claim.

Knowles got out of the vehicle in a Burger King parking lot around 2:30 a.m. and allegedly refused to get back in despite several attempts by the driver encouraging her to do so. The driver left the scene shortly after.

Just after 3 a.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on US-10 had to swerve to miss Knowles, who was walking in the road. The driver did not hit Knowles and tried to get her off the road, but she refused to do so.

A few minutes later, as a deputy was responding to a call of a person walking in the road, Knowles was struck and killed by a vehicle unrelated to the previous incidents.

Speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police say. Toxicology reports are pending on the deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by MCSO.

