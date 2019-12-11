GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Multiple first responders in West Michigan are partnering to promote and bring awareness to the "move over" emergency vehicle caution law.

At the Wyoming Fire Department Tuesday morning, representatives from multiple agencies including the Grand Rapids Fire Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Transportation and Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning were in attendance to bring awareness to the "move over" law.

The law requires motorists approaching a stationary emergency vehicle with its emergency lights activated to carefully slow down at least 10 mph below the posted speed limit. Drivers also must move over to an open lane.

If this is not possible due to traffic, weather or road conditions, slow down 10 mph below the speed limit and pass with caution, allowing the emergency vehicle as much space as possible.

The law went into effect in February. Drivers who fail to obey the law can be issued a $400 ticket.

When former Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bill into law, he said he hoped it would offer more protection for emergency responders and workers on busy roadways.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department, AAA Michigan and other first responder organizations will promote the law as part of National Traffic Incident Response Awareness Week, which runs from Nov. 10-16.

Every day across the state, emergency responders work to help save lives at the scene of traffic incidents. Across the country each year, hundreds of emergency responders representing fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services, towing and transportation agencies are struck and injured or killed while performing their duties.

