MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - Flooding from White Lake along Business Route US-31 between Whitehall and Montague has closed all four lanes of the roadway.

For two weeks, the Muskegon County Road Commission worked to keep one lane of traffic open in each direction, but they say that is no longer safe to do.

RELATED: Business Loop in US-31 in Muskegon County reopens after flooding

Detour signs will be put up to direct traffic away from the area.

Flooding is expected to get even worse in the coming days as rain from Monday night works its way down the White River and into White Lake.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.