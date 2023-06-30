Best and worst times to hit the road during Fourth of July weekend

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend. Experts say the earlier you can get on the road, the better.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A record-breaking number of people are expected to travel for the Fourth of July weekend.

According to AAA, more than 1.7 million Michiganders will take a trip of 50-miles or more, and of those 1.7 million people, 1.6 million are hitting the road.

Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.

Experts say the earlier you can get on the road, the better. If you are planning to drive, they say the worst time to travel is between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The best time is before and after that window.

Experts tells us Saturday is also expected to have more vehicles on Michigan roads but if you want a smoother ride there are times where you beat traffic.

“If you can leave out before noon on Saturday, that will be helpful. Sunday, July 2, it will be a great day to travel, minimal traffic is expected that day. Along with Monday, July 3, minimal traffic impact is expected as well,” said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

They say things will pick back up again on the Fourth of July between noon and 3 p.m, as well as the day after the holiday.

As far as air travel goes, the Gerald R. Ford International Airport says they have not been notified of any impacts to local flight schedules this weekend, but it’s a good idea to check with the airline before leaving the house.

And as always, give yourself extra time to get through TSA and other long lines.

