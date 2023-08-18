No serious injuries after crash on 131 causes freeway to close

The crash occurred in a construction zone on 131 South around 10:45 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The freeway closed temporarily after a crash Friday evening at the Ann Street exit on 131 South.

The construction zone was just getting set up for concrete pavement repairs, trash removal, curb and gutter sweeping, surface maintenance and bridge inspections over the weekend.

An officer on scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that everyone involved in the crash declined medical transport and there were no serious injuries.

Traffic was backed up due to the crash.

