Over a dozen accidents on freeways from icy road conditions

Expect longer commute times today due to poor road conditions from freezing rain and snow.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A wintery mix of freezing rain and light snow is causing poor driving conditions for commuters on freeways and side roads Monday afternoon.

The icy road conditions have caused numerous accidents along I-96, I-196, US-131 as well as many side roads.

More than a dozen freeway accidents were reported by the Michigan Department of Transportation in a little over an hour Monday.

Lane closures due to accident Monday afternoon

EB I-96 at M-11

WB I-96 at M-44

EB I-196 at Market Ave

SB US-131 after 44th St

EB I-196 at Fuller Ave

EB I-96 after Leonard St

WB I-96 after M-50

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Ottawa, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties until 10 p.m. tonight. It calls for light freezing drizzle mixed with light snow and slippery road conditions.