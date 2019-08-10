BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The 100th Street Bridge overpass was hit by vehicles multiple times last year and Tuesday, MDOT is holding a public meeting to discuss the bridge's future.

The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to replace the bridge and reconstruct the 100th Street interchange with US-131.

The meeting is scheduling for Tuesday evening, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Byron Township Hall, located at 8085 Byron Center Ave.

Officials will provide the community project details, a tentative schedule and traffic information.

The project is scheduled to begin in 2020 -- MDOT is investing around $10.5 million to completing in.

