AAA: Average Michigan gas prices highest since October 2018

DEARBORN, Mich — Gas prices in Michigan are up 16 cents compared to last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are currently paying an average of $2.96 per gallon for regular unleaded, which the AAA said is the highest price since October 2018. That price is 16 cents more than this time last month and $1.14 more than this time last year.

Below is a list of the most expensive and least expensive gas prices in Michigan:

Most expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.99), Ann Arbor ($2.98), Saginaw ($2.97)

gas price averages: Traverse City ($2.99), Ann Arbor ($2.98), Saginaw ($2.97) Least expensive gas price averages: Lansing ($2.94), Flint ($2.94), Benton Harbor ($2.95)

Motorists are paying an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

