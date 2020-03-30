GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan dropped 13 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $1.73 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the lowest price seen since February of 2016. This price is 65 cents less than this time last month and $1.08 less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $26 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $18 from when prices were their highest last July.

Pump prices continue to decline around the country as oil prices have decreased significantly in response to the increasing public health, financial and economic impact of COVID-19 and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. New data from the Energy Information Administration reveals that with many Americans staying at home and practicing social distancing, gas demand dropped dramatically — from 9.7 million b/d to 8.8 million b/d — last week.

"Gas demand is likely to continue decreasing and push gas prices cheaper," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

Grand Rapids' gas price average is $1.69, according to data from AAA.

