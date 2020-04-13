GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan dropped 9 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $1.53 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the lowest price seen since February of 2016. This price is 60 cents less than this time last month and $1.40 less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $23 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $21 from when prices were their highest last July.

Low crude prices due to COVID-19 and lower demand for gas, as Americans continue to social distance, have helped to push pump prices lower. In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration reported that gas demand plunged to 5.1 million b/d from the previous week’s rate of 6.7 million b/d.

"With Michigan residents expected to remain at home in the weeks ahead, demand for gas is likely to continue declining alongside pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

Grand Rapids' gas price average is $1.48, according to data from AAA.

