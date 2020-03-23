GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan declined 18 cents compared to a week ago. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $1.86 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the lowest average seen since March 2016. This price is 62 cents less than this time last month and 87 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $28 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $16 from when prices were their highest last July.

Although new data from the Energy Information Administration shows that demand increased to 9.7 million b/d from 9.4 million b/d last week, while total domestic supply decreased by 6.2 million bbl to 240.8 million bbl, COVID-19 has forced gas prices down dramatically.

"Pump prices continue to decline as oil prices have decreased significantly in response to the increasing public health and economic impact of COVID-19 and the crude price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

Grand Rapids' gas price average is $1.81, according to data from AAA.

