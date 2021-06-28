AAA: MI gas prices decrease but are still 91 cents higher than last year

Currently, Michigan residents are paying an average of $3.11 per gallon for regular unleaded. That is eight cents more than this time last month.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan decreased 2 cents compared to last week, according to AAA. However, even with the slight decrease, Michiganders are on average still spending 91 cents more on gas than this time last year.

“With supply and gas demand in sync last week, drivers saw minimal fluctuations in prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

“However, increasing crude prices, while gas demand remains high, are likely to push pump prices higher ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.”

According to AAA, Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Marquette currently have the highest average gas prices in the state, while Grand Rapids, Traverse City and Lansing have the lowest.

