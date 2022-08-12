Gas prices drop 20 cents in Michigan since last week

The average price of gas in the state is $3.24 per gallon, according to AAA.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — With gas prices continuing to fall in Michigan, Grand Rapids and other West Michigan cities still have some of the highest prices in the state.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) reported a drop in average gas prices in Michigan of 20 cents from a week ago.

The average price in the state according to AAA is $3.24 a gallon, 4 cents more than this time last year, but 85 cents less than this time last month.

Gas in many West Michigan cities still remains higher than the state's average, however.

GasBuddy says the average price of a gallon of gas in Grand Rapids is $3.47, ranging from $2.89 a gallon to $3.65 a gallon.

"Not only has the decline in gasoline prices lasted five straight weeks, with again every state seeing a weekly decline in its average, but average diesel prices have fallen in 49 states over the last week as well. The relief is saving Americans roughly $20 per fill-up compared to six months ago," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Gas is least expensive in the Metro Detroit area ($3.10), Lansing ($3.16) and Flint ($3.21), according to AAA.

The national average for a gallon of gas is estimated to be $3.21 on the low end by GasBuddy to $3.26 on the high end with AAA.

