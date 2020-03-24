GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in the Great Lakes region have had an "astounding" drop and could sink below $1 per gallon, according analyst Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy.

DeHaan tweeted Monday it's possible for prices at the pump to hit $0.79/gallon, calling the possibility "astounding" and even "mind boggling."

He said the national average for a gallon of regular gas is on track to hit its lowest mark since 2002, and that "The few (motorists) need NOT be in any hurry to fill up."

DeHaan went on to say the U.S. gasoline demand has plummeted the last few weeks. Sunday's demand was down 16% from normal, "and likely to continue plunging."

Gas prices in Michigan declined 18 cents compared to a week ago, according to AAA data. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $1.86 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the lowest average seen since March 2016. Motorists are paying an average of $28 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $16 from when prices were their highest last July.

