Gas prices could hit $3

Michigan refineries are switching to the more expensive summer blend and combined with the surge in prices after the weather-related shutdowns in Texas, prices rise.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices have risen 15.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.76 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 246 stations in Grand Rapids.

Gas prices in Grand Rapids are 39.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 47.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to the price reports, the cheapest station in Grand Rapids was priced at $2.48 per gallon on Monday. The most expensive was $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 31.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state on Monday was reportedly $2.48 per gallon while the highest is $2.99 per gallon, a difference of 51.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72 per gallon.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kalamazoo: $2.76/g, up 15.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.61/g.

Lansing: $2.75/g, up 14.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.60/g.

South Bend: $2.73/g, up 10.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.62/g.

According to experts, gas prices continued to surge through last week following the weather-related shutdowns in Texas, but the impact from the cold has likely run its course.

"However, several other factors will rise in their influence on gas prices again, including the fact that gasoline demand continues up steam," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"According to data, last week's total gasoline demand soared to the highest level since the pandemic began as COVD-19 cases continue to drop and and Americans are filling up more," De Haan explained. Michigan refineries are now switching to the more expensive summer blend as well.

De Haan also said that on the supply side, the number of oil rigs active in the U.S. stands nearly 50% lower than a year ago, which is a large factor driving prices up.

"To put it simply, demand is recovering much much faster than oil production levels, which is why oil prices have soared," De Haan continued. "This week, officials will be meeting to hopefully increase oil production to temper the rise in prices, but will they increase oil production enough to match the growing appetite of a global economy that's seen oil demand jump? We'll have to wait and see."

