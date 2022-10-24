Gas prices continue downward trend in Michigan

The average gas price in Michigan is sitting at $4.05 per gallon, while the national average is at $3.80.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices are continuing to drop in Michigan, with the average now sitting at $4.05 per gallon. This is a 16-cent decrease since last week.

This average is still 17 cents higher than in September and 76 cents higher than in October 2021. Drivers can expect to pay about $60 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, according to AAA.

Low demand and fluctuating oil prices are driving the decrease in prices. AAA says the cost of oil has dropped due to concerns of a recession.

Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA, says this downward trend could continue.

"Michigan motorists continue to see pump prices decline with some metro areas across the state seeing averages below $4 a gallon," Woodland said. "If demand continues to remain low, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump prices continue to come down."

While prices are decreasing in Kent County, the average gas price remains higher than the statewide average and averages across West Michigan at $4.16 per gallon. In Ottawa County, the average is $4.06, and $4.02 in Muskegon County.

According to AAA, the northern and eastern parts of the state are seeing the highest gas prices, including Marquette ($4.24), Jackson ($4.22) and Saginaw ($4.18). Areas like Metro Detroit ($3.92), Traverse City ($3.96) and Ann Arbor ($4.07) are seeing the lowest prices in Michigan.

In the U.S., the average price sits at $3.80 per gallon.

