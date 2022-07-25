Gas prices continue downward trend in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan have dropped 19 cents in the past week, now sitting at an average of $4.44 per gallon of regular unleaded.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices are continuing to fall in Michigan, with the statewide average now sitting at $4.44 per gallon of regular unleaded. This is a decrease of 19 cents since last week.

According to AAA, this new average is 65 cents lower than prices in June and $1.16 more than in July 2021. Customers can expect to pay about $66 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says the combination of decreasing crude oil costs and decreased demand have led to the falling prices. Woodland says Michiganders can expect gas prices to keep falling if this trend continues.

"Michigan motorists have seen gas prices decrease 65 cents within the past month," said Woodland. "If gas demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely see pump prices decline."

Grand Rapids remains to be a city with some of the lowest gas prices in Michigan with an average of $4.38 per gallon. Benton Harbor ($4.34) and Flint ($4.38) also boast some of the lowest prices.

Recently, a gas station in Sparta posted gas under $4, a price Michiganders haven't reliably seen since March as prices have skyrocketed.

Cities with higher gas prices include Marquette ($4.80), Traverse City ($4.62) and Ann Arbor ($4.55).

For more information on gas prices and trends in Michigan, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.