Gas prices continue to fall in Michigan this week

Experts say it is still too early to tell if the downtrend in gas prices will continue through the unofficial start of summer.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices are lower this week as we head into the unofficial start of summer on Memorial Day Weekend.

Michigan gas prices are down and continue to be below the national average this week.

Michiganders woke up Monday morning to an average price of $3.34 per gallon, according to American Automobile Association (AAA).

Prices in West Michigan are among some of the lowest in the state, with Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Oceana and Newaygo counties all having lower than the state average price per gallon.

The average price of gas per gallon is down over a dollar since this time last year and nearly 40 cents since this time last month.

Many are hoping the prices continue to drop through Memorial Day Weekend, but experts at AAA are saying it is still too early to know if that trend will continue.

AAA estimates that almost 1.25 million Michiganders will be traveling for Memorial Day Weekend, only slightly below the pre-pandemic 1.29 million who traveled in 2019.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.53.

