Gas prices drop another 6 cents in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan are continuing to drop after hitting 2021-highs this summer.

According to AAA, prices are down six cents compared to last week, with Michiganders paying an average of $3.13 per gallon of regular unleaded. This price is eight cents less than this time last month, but it’s still 97 cents more than this time last year.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. This is an increase of about $8 from when prices were their highest last year.

“Michigan gas prices have steadily declined for the past three weeks,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite these decreases, Michigan drivers will still see the highest Labor Day weekend prices since 2014."

According to AAA, the highest gas prices in Michigan can currently be found in Metro Detroit, Marquette and Ann Arbor, while the cheapest can be found in Lansing, Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor.

