Gas prices drop in Michigan; state average still $1.22 more than this time last year

Drivers are now paying an average of $49 for a 15-gallon tank of gas.

Michigan gas prices decreased two cents compared to last week, with drivers paying an average of $3.27 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is five cents more than this time last month and $1.22 more than this time last year.

Drivers are now paying an average of $49 for a 15-gallon tank of gas. This is an increase of about $10 from when prices were their highest last January.

“Despite a slight decline in the Michigan state average, if crude oil prices continue to stay above $80 a barrel, pump prices will likely stay elevated,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

According to AAA, the most expensive prices in Michigan are currently being seen in Marquette, Metro Detroit and Traverse City. The least expensive prices are in Grand Rapids, Jackson and Flint.

