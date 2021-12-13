Gas prices drop again in Michigan

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan have decreased again, dropping six cents in the last week, according to AAA. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.19 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is 22 cents less than this time last month but $1.18 more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

“Michigan motorists continue to see some relief at the pump due to lower crude oil prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While crude oil prices increased slightly last week, there are still concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and tighter travel restrictions.”

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Ann Arbor and Traverse City. The cheapest prices are being seen in Grand Rapids, Benton Harbor and Lansing.

