Gas prices fall seven cents in Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan have deceased again, dropping seven cents in the last week, according to AAA. Drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is 14 cents less than this time last month but $1.21 more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

“Motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump as Michigan gas prices fell for the fourth straight week,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to decline, it’s likely that pump prices will follow suit."

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Ann Arbor and Traverse City. The cheapest prices are being seen in Grand Rapids, Benton Harbor and Lansing.

