Gas prices drop slightly in Michigan

Motorists are currently paying an average of $48 for a 15-gallon tank of gas, which is an increase of about $9 from when prices were their highest last year.

Gas prices in Michigan have decreased three cents in the last week, according to AAA.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.21 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price is one cent less than this time last month, but $1.09 more than this time last year.

“With supply and demand largely in sync, motorists are beginning to see some stability at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While this trend will likely minimize fluctuations, high crude prices will keep gas prices elevated through this week.”

According to AAA, the most expensive gas prices are being seen in Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Marquette. Traverse City, Flint and Grand Rapids are currently seeing the lowest prices.

