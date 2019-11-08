If you need gas, fill up Sunday or first thing Monday morning. That's what Patrick DeHaan, the gas buddy, is telling Michigan residents.

The national average price dropped to its lowest level Sunday since March 24, DeHaan said. It is 24 cents lower than this time a year ago.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said that increased refinery production and lower crude oil costs contributed to the decrease at the pump, the Associated Press reports.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.63 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.16 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

DeHaan said prices in Michigan will likely jump early in the week. But after that they will keep dropping.

"So enjoy," he said.

