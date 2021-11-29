Gas prices fall again in Michigan

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan have deceased just slightly after setting a new 2021-high three weeks ago. According to AAA, gas prices are currently down three cents, with drivers paying an average of $3.32 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is four cents more than this time last month and $1.37 more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

"While crude oil prices dropped sharply after Thanksgiving, it may not immediately lead to lower pump prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude bounces back near $80 a barrel, then gas prices will likely remain elevated.”

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Ann Arbor and Traverse City. The cheapest prices are being seen in Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing.

