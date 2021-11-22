Gas prices fall in Michigan before expected increase over Thanksgiving

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Gas prices in Michigan have deceased just slightly after setting a new 2021-high two weeks ago. According to AAA, gas prices are currently down five cents, with drivers paying an average of $3.35 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is six cents more than this time last month and $1.35 more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

“After such an unusual holiday travel year in 2020, it appears that higher gas prices will not be enough to deter Michigan residents from returning to the road for the holidays,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Travelers will likely budget more for gasoline and less on things like shopping, lodging and dining out.”

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Ann Arbor and Traverse City. The cheapest prices are being seen in Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing.

