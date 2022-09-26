Gas prices jump 13 cents since last week

After a steady decrease for 98 days, gas prices in the state are beginning to rise again. The statewide average now sits at $3.94 per gallon.

MICHIGAN, USA — After a steady decline, gas prices across Michigan are on the rise. Prices are up 13 cents from last week, with a statewide average sitting at $3.94 per gallon of regular unleaded gas.

This is 7 cents higher than last month and 70 cents higher than in September 2021. Michiganders can now expect to pay about $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

AAA says gas prices in the state declined for 98 straight days, but fluctuating oil prices and tight supply have caused them to rise again. This is partially due to both planned and unplanned maintenance work at oil refineries on the west coast and in the Midwest.

If the demand stays low and prices drop, the price at the pump should drop as well.

"Michigan motorists are paying more at the pump this week, with some metro areas seeing prices above $4 a gallon," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

Grand Rapids continues to see lower gas prices than the rest of the state, with the average price in the city coming to $3.87 per gallon. Other cities with lower prices include Traverse City ($3.84) and Lansing ($3.89).

On the eastern and northern areas of the state, prices remain higher than the statewide average. Marquette ($4.02), Metro Detroit ($4.00) and Ann Arbor ($3.96) are seeing some of the highest gas prices in Michigan.

