Gas prices increase 8 cents in Michigan

Following a steady decline, gas prices in Michigan have increased eight cents, according to AAA.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.21 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 10 cents less than this time last month but $1.11 more than this time last year.

According to AAA, motorists are paying an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. This is an increase of about $9 from when prices were their highest last year.

AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said Hurricane Ida is one of the reasons for the price spike.

“The impact of Hurricane Ida caused a sharp spike in gas prices last week ahead of Labor Day weekend,” Woodland said. “The Michigan state average is beginning to trend downward, so drivers could possibly see some stability at the pump this week.”

Ida took 13% of US refining capacity offline. Those refineries are being assessed for infrastructure and damage, but no re-start dates have been announced. AAA hopes to have operations beginning within the next 3 weeks.

The highest gas prices in Michigan can be found in Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Marquette. The least expensive gas can be found in Benton Harbor, Traverse City and Grand Rapids.

