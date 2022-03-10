Why are gas prices so high right now in Michigan? An expert answers

The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.17 across Michigan on Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prices at the pump started to jump once again last week and are now back above $4.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.17 across Michigan on Monday, according to AAA. This is nearly $1 more than the state's average last year, which was at $3.21 per gallon.

The highest recorded average for the state was on June 11 this year, with a gallon of regular unleaded hitting $5.22.

We reached out to analyst Patrick DeHaan at GasBuddy to get some answers on why we're seeing this increase and when we may see relief.

DeHaan said refinery issues in August and more recently, at a BP refinery in Ohio, are to blame.

"We are starting to see prices go up today in Indiana and Ohio. That usually means that Michigan could be in very short order to see an increase," said DeHaan on Monday. "So, unfortunately, these refinery issues are not behind us. In fact, the BP refinery in Toledo could remain down for the rest of the year. And that could impair and keep prices higher than other regions for some time."

DeHaan says he does expect prices to drop below $4 a gallon again by the end of the year. However, he says that depends on what happens to the refinery in Toledo.

