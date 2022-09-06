Average gas price in Michigan remains steady over holiday weekend

While the statewide average is $3.83 per gallon, Grand Rapids is seeing some of the state's cheapest gas at $3.62 per gallon.

MICHIGAN, USA — The average gas price in Michigan has remained steady through Labor Day, despite a slight increase in prices ahead of the holiday weekend. The average price is sitting at $3.83 per gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA.

This is the exact same price as last week, coming in 25 cents cheaper than the average gas prices last month and 62 cents higher compared to September 2021.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, Michiganders can expect to pay about $57.

"Michigan motorists saw an uptick in gas prices heading into Labor Day weekend," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "Despite the slight increase, the Michigan state average held steady week over week."

According to AAA, lower oil prices have led to falling gas prices despite an increase in demand and decrease in supply.

In Grand Rapids, average prices remain lower than the statewide average at $3.62 per gallon. Saginaw ($3.69) and Lansing ($3.69) also consistently post lower averages.

Prices in Detroit have increased over the holiday weekend, now sitting at $3.97. Ann Arbor ($3.98) and Traverse City ($3.95) also have higher prices than the average in Michigan.

Michiganders looking to save money on gas are encouraged to shop around their communities to find the best price.

