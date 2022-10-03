Michigan gas prices on the rise

Prices are spiking nationally due to limited supply and increased demand. In Michigan, the average price now sits at $4.17 per gallon.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan are on the rise after a steady decrease for months. The statewide average price is now $4.17 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is a 23-cent jump from last week.

This average is also 33 cents more than last month and 96 cents more than October 2021, according to AAA. Drivers can expect to pay about $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland says drivers should be prepared for prices to continue to rise.

"Michigan drivers are seeing noticeably higher prices at the pump with the state average jumping above $4 a gallon once again," Woodland said. "If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the week."

Gas prices are not just rising in Michigan—this increase is impacting the United States as a whole. This comes as oil prices fluctuate, supply remains limited and demand has increased, causing prices to spike.

The northern and eastern parts of Michigan are particularly impacted by the price increase, with some of the highest gas prices being in Marquette ($4.26), Metro Detroit ($4.20) and Ann Arbor ($4.17).

In Grand Rapids, the average price remains around $4.14 per gallon. Traverse City ($4.03) and Benton Harbor ($4.13) are also seeing lower gas prices than the rest of the state.

