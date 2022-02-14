Michigan drivers now paying an average of $50 for 15-gallon tank of gas

According to AAA, drivers are now paying an average of $3.35 per gallon for regular unleaded.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan are down two cents compared to last week. According to AAA, drivers are now paying an average of $3.35 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is 19 cents more than this time last month and 88 cents more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

“Despite the slight decline in gas prices, crude oil prices saw increases last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude oil prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor. The cheapest prices are being seen in Traverse City, Saginaw and Grand Rapids.

