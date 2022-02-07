MI gas prices jump 15 cents in one week

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices in Michigan jumped 15 cents compared to last week, setting a new 2022-high. According to AAA, drivers are now paying an average of $3.37 per gallon for regular unleaded.

That price is 20 cents more than this time last month and 87 cents more than this time last year. Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $50 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

"Crude oil prices hit $90 a barrel putting upward pressure on Michigan pump prices pushing them to a new 2022-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit."

According to AAA, the most expensive prices are being seen in Marquette, Lansing and Benton Harbor. The cheapest prices are being seen in Traverse City, Saginaw and Ann Arbor.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.