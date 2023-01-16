Gas prices decrease slightly in Michigan

Now sitting at an average of $3.30 per gallon of regular unleaded, gas prices in Michigan have declined due to lower demand.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan have decreased slightly since last week, now sitting at an average of $3.30 per gallon of regular unleaded.

This is a slight decrease of two cents since last week, according to AAA. It is also 17 cents more than this time last month and 15 cents more than in January 2022.

Drivers should expect to pay about $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said the decrease is partially caused by lower demand.

"Michigan motorists are seeing some stability at the pump as we move further into the new year," said Woodland. "Lower gasoline demand has helped to slow increasing gas prices."

The Detroit area has some of the highest gas prices in the state at $3.34, along with Jackson ($3.34) and Ann Arbor ($3.31). Meanwhile, Traverse City ($3.16), Lansing ($3.24) and Saginaw ($3.25) are seeing some of the lowest prices in the state.

For more information on gas prices in Michigan, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.