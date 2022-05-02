Gas prices on the rise in Michigan

Prices are up 10 cents from last week, experts say.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan are up 10 cents compared to last week's prices, with the average cost rising to $4.04 per gallon of regular unleaded.

While the price is still down four cents from last month, prices remain $1.24 more than in May 2021. A full 15-gallon tank of gasoline will cost Michiganders about $60, which is a $9 increase from November, according to AAA.

"Tight gasoline stocks along with volatility in the crude oil market has pushed Michigan gas prices above $4 a gallon for the first time in almost three weeks," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely continue to face upward pressure as oil prices remain above $100 per barrel."

Grand Rapids sits among the cities paying the lowest prices for gas this week at an average of $4.01, as well as Traverse City ($3.96) and Lansing ($4.02).

Cities with the most expensive gas include Marquette ($4.19), Jackson ($4.07) and Ann Arbor ($4.06).

