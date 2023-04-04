Increased demand causes gas prices to rise in Michigan

The average gas price in Michigan has increased to $3.52 per gallon of regular unleaded gas, an increase of 14 cents since last week.

MICHIGAN, USA — The average gas price in Michigan has increased to $3.52 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is an increase of 14 cents since last week.

This price is also 21 cents more than in March, but 54 cents less than in April 2022, according to AAA.

Drivers can expect to pay about $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

The price hike comes as demand increases across the state and supply decreases.

"The month of April has ushered in higher gas prices for Michigan drivers," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland. "If demand continues to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit."

In Michigan, areas like Benton Harbor ($3.59), Jackson ($3.57) and Saginaw ($3.55) are seeing the highest gas prices in the state. Metro Detroit ($3.49), Traverse City ($3.52) and Flint ($3.52) are boasting some of the lowest prices. In Grand Rapids, the current average price sits at $3.52.

To see gas prices in Michigan and across the United States, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.